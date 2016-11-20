‘Empowerment more important than protection of women’

BJP Mahila Morcha national in-charge and former Union Minister D. Purandeswari asserted that the emphasis should be more on women empowerment than protection. “Economic empowerment will automatically ensure protection of women,” she asserted.

Addressing a ‘Women of Today’ conclave, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Indian Women Network (IWN) here on Saturday, Ms. Purandeswari highlighted the importance of education, empowerment and employment. She said these were major issues pertaining women. She stressed the need for more women to assume managerial roles.

IWN A.P Chairperson V. Nagalaskhmi said women empowerment was crucial for building strong economies and achieving development and sustainability. Ch. Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, spoke on breaking the barriers with independence and self-reliance. She highlighted the importance of ‘emotional competence’, inner role models’ and self-understanding for women.