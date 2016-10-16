‘Aqua food park is pollution-free’

TDP official spokesman Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad claimed that the Godavari Mega Aqua Food Park being set up at Bhimavaram in West Godavari district was pollution-free.
He stated in a press release that the A.P. Pollution Control Board had issued a letter in 2014 saying that the project posed no environmental risk. A committee constituted by the State government also gave its nod to the project, which was placed in the orange category. Industries in this bracket cause no harm to the pubic.
He wondered how could be jobs created if the project was opposed and appealed to the youth to be not swayed by those who provoke them in their selfish interest.
