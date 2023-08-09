HamberMenu
Zonal-level coordination committee meeting for migrant workers held in Tiruchi

August 09, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Interstate migrant workers ordination cell on Wednesday held its zonal-level coordination committee meeting in Tiruchi to sort out issues related to migrant labourers.

Stakeholders, including the Collector, officials of the Labour department from Dindigul, Thanjavur and Tiruchi, police personnel and representatives from voluntary organisations, were present.

The meeting was held to facilitate migrant labourers to enrol in welfare boards through an exclusive portal to benefit under the State government’s schemes. Awareness of welfare schemes, facilities, allowances and welfare assistance for education, marriage, accidents, and mobile health clinics for the benefit of migrant labourers from other States was also created.

The objective of the committee was to bridge a gap between interstate migrant workers and local administration, conduct camps for registration, sort issues, and render guidance and assistance to the workers.

Officials were asked to help the migrant workers in shops, commercial establishments, hotels, restaurants, agriculture, schools, colleges, local bodies and motor establishments to register themselves in the portal launched by the State government for uploading the details of interstate migrant workers.

To ensure a safe working environment for the workforce from other States and ensure their rights, the authorities were asked to ensure social security including equal wages and prevent exploitation of the migrant workers by their employers.

