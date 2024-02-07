Ziegenbalg house in Tharangambadi to host a month-long painting exhibition of German artists

February 07, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

Christine Bergmann and Stefan Schwarzer, artists from Saxony-Anhalt in Germany, on Wednesday, arrived at the Ziegenbalg House at Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai district for a month-long art exhibition.

Samuel Manuel, Director of Ziegenbalg House, said the two artists had visited Tharangambadi in 2020 through a scholarship programme and stayed to understand various aspects of Indian culture and society, following the footsteps of Ziegenbalg.

They have arrived here to showcase their paintings from their previous mission through an art exhibition which is scheduled between February 7 and March 7 at the Ziegenbalg House. The objective of organising the art exhibition is to create a platform for intercultural dialogue between India and Europe, Mr. Manuel said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bartholomaus Ziegenbalg, a student of theological studies at the University of Halle in Germany and a part of the Danish-Halle Mission for Tranquebar, arrived at Tharangambadi by sea on July 9, 1706. This marked the arrival of the first Protestant missionary to India. He made significant contributions to printing in Tamil.

Michaela Kuchler, Consul General of Germany in Chennai, Bishop Rt. Rev. A. Christian Samraj, Thomas Muller Bahlke from Francke Foundation, Manon Bursian from Saxony-Anhalt Art Foundation and historian Daniel Jeyaraj participated at the inaugural event of the exhibition.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.