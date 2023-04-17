Zero Shadow Day observed in Tiruchi district

April 17, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi and its surrounding areas began the week with the ‘Zero Shadow Day’ , an annual celestial phenomenon when the Sun does not cast a shadow of an object at solar noon.

“Shadows are observed through the year because the declination (position of the Sun as seen from the Earth) varies everyday. But twice a year, the Sun can be observed directly overhead from the Earth at noon, and no shadows are cast because the Sun’s declination becomes equal to the latitude of the location. The phenomenon happened in Tiruchi and Pudukottai on Monday. It can be seen in Thanjavur on Tuesday,” K. Balakrishnan, teacher and hobby astronomer, K. Balakrishnan, told The Hindu.

Mr. Balakrishnan organised a field experiment for the students of Bharathi Matriculation School in KK Nagar to explain the concept as it occurred in real time on Monday.

“Cities located within the same latitude will experience Zero Shadow Day on the same day. The phenomenon occurs only in countries located within the tropical zones (between Tropic of Cancer at +23.5 degrees of latitude and the Tropic of Capricorn at -23.5 degrees of latitude).

ADVERTISEMENT

The cosmic phenomenon had been used from ancient times to measure the Earth’s circumference, said Mr. Balakrishnan. “In Sangam literature, Zero Shadow Day has been mentioned with regard to determining the auspicious directions for constructing palaces and temples,” he said.

The next Zero Shadow Day is expected on August 16 in Tiruchi district.