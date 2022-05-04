YSSP to be held at Bharath College of Science and Management

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology will be conducting this year’s Young Student Scientist Programme for school students in Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts at the Bharath College of Science and Management.

A total of 80 students, 40 each from Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts, studying in 9 th Standard can participate in the fortnight-long free science training programme to be held at the College from May 18. Free boarding and lodging with separate accommodation for boys and girls will be provided.

Interested students can forward their application along with a letter from their respective school headmaster to Ms. R.Sumithra, YSSP Coordinator and Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Computer Science, BCSM, Thanjavur, through post/courier or by e-mail: sumibcsm@gmail.com

The applications containing details such as the name of the pupil, parents’ name, residential address, school address, contact numbers, marks obtained in science subjects and total marks scored in quarterly and half-yearly examinations should reach the YSSP Coordinator (mobile numbers: 70105 55574, 98401 69447 and 96774 03600) on or before May 9, according to a College release.