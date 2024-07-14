YouTuber Savukku Shankar remanded till July 23 in cheating case

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I in Karur on Saturday at the end of four-day police custody granted by the court in a cheating case. Mr. Shankar, who had been arrested in various cases, was arraigned as an accused in a case filed based on a complaint from one K. Krishnan, who had claimed that Vignesh of Chennai, said to be a former employee in the YouTube channel run by Shankar, cheated him of ₹7 lakh. The court has remanded him in judicial custody till July 23.

