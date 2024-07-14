GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTuber Savukku Shankar remanded till July 23 in cheating case

Published - July 14, 2024 12:31 am IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar was produced before the Judicial Magistrate I in Karur on Saturday at the end of four-day police custody granted by the court in a cheating case. Mr. Shankar, who had been arrested in various cases, was arraigned as an accused in a case filed based on a complaint from one K. Krishnan, who had claimed that Vignesh of Chennai, said to be a former employee in the YouTube channel run by Shankar, cheated him of ₹7 lakh. The court has remanded him in judicial custody till July 23.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.