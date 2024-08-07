YouTuber Felix Gerald released from Tiruchi prison

Felix Gerald, Editor of the YouTube channel Redpix, was released from the Tiruchi Central Prison on Tuesday.

He was arrested for posting a controversial interview with YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar. Mr. Gerald was cited as an accused, and taken into custody in Delhi on May 10 by a police team led by Tiruchi Superintendent of Police V. Varunkumar. Additionally, a case was filed against him by the Coimbatore police. Though an Additional Mahila Court in Tiruchi granted Mr. Gerald bail on May 22, his bail petition was rejected by the Coimbatore court, following which he filed an appeal against the rejection in the Madras High Court.

The Madras High Court had granted him bail on the condition that he appeared before the Coimbatore Town Hall police station every Tuesday. Having secured bail in both the cases, he was released from the prison.

