YouTuber arrested for ‘derogatory’ comments against late CM

Published - July 11, 2024 11:37 pm IST - Tiruchi

The Hindu Bureau

A special team of the Tiruchi Rural police arrested YouTuber and NTK member ‘Saattai’ Durai Murugan at Tenkasi on Thursday for his alleged derogatory remarks against former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and the Scheduled Caste community at a public meeting on July 8, in the run-up to the byelection to the Vikravandi constituency.

The arrest was based on a complaint lodged by one A.K. Arun with the Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi. He said that Mr. Murugan had made the remarks against the late DMK leader with the intention of defaming him. Additionally, he made remarks that amounted to instigating conflict between the SC and other communities, besides disturbing peace and law and order, he said, and sought action against the YouTuber. Mr. Murugan was booked under sections 196 (1), 192, 353, 111 (1) (2) of The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections 3 (1) (r) (s) of the SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Later, Mr. Murugan was produced before a court, which rejected the request to remand him in custody.

