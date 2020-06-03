YouTube video leads forest officials to ‘sorcerer’

Officials of the Forest Department have arrested a 29-year-old man, who claimed to be producing vasiya mai (a gel), purportedly used in black magic, from monitor lizard body parts and other materials.

The accused, V. Periasamy, was arrested at Maniyankurichi near Thuvarankurichi on Sunday.

A senior forest official said Periyasamy uploaded his video on YouTube, which came to their knowledge.

Following this, he was arrested and booked under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Some materials were seized from his alleged possession, the forest official added.