YouTube channels provide a platform for rural folk artistes

April 26, 2022 16:30 IST

‘Manavai’ Madhan, 25, is an engineering graduate who studies Carnatic music in Kalai Kaviri College of Fine Arts in Tiruchi. Thanks to the YouTube channel, Palamaarneri Panjayathu’, he leads an alternate life as an online star, writing and singing Tamil folk songs that fetch him millions of views from India and abroad.

With close to five lakh subscribers, the online channel Palamaarneri Panjayathu (PP) and its sister concern Graamathu Galata TV, that has over three lakh followers, have served as a platform for homespun thespians and singers in Palamaarenri village, Thanjavur district, and beyond.

Keeping it all together is A. Kalaiyarasan, 32, a videographer who runs a studio in Thirukattupalli town. “I am from a farming family in Palamaarneri, and I have always been interested in choreographing cultural items for the stage shows in the village.,” Mr. Kalaiyarasan told The Hindu.

“In 2014, to add a twist, I shifted to pre-recording the skits and dances on camera and broadcasting them for a live audience during village festivals. But when people abroad started asking for programme tapes, we decided to stream them on YouTube. My education in visual communications and photography came in handy for this,” he said.

Initially dependent on film songs and scene re-enactments for content, Mr. Kalaiyarasan created a talent pool from among the villagers. “They were a bit shy at first, but would follow my direction once the camera was on. Since most of Palamaarneri residents are full-time farmers, I could get them only for a few hours in the morning or night for the acts,” he said.

The amateur artistes became ‘superstars’ in their social circles, as the videos of their acts went viral.

Despite the healthy viewership numbers, the channels started making money only after the productions shifted away from films. “We didn’t know that using copyrighted material without permission was wrong. Once the artistes started coming up with original content, we started monetising our productions,” said Mr. Kalaiayarasan.

He has now set his sights on producing a web series featuring comedy teams from the village. “Novelty is essential to surviving online.”

The channels earn around ₹20,000 per month, which Mr. Kalaiyarasan saves up to sponsor events in village festivals.

At least 75 folk singers in the region have got their break through PP, said Mr. Kalaiyarasan, who subsidises production costs from his earnings as a wedding videographer. “Folk music is enjoying a revival thanks to TV reality shows. Palamaarneri Panjayathu has launched rural performers who may not have the resources or opportunity to travel to a big city for their debut,” he said.

Singer Madhan hopes to join Mr. Kalaiyarasan’s team once his studies are over. “Learning Carnatic music has helped me to strengthen my singing and composing skills. And due to the YouTube exposure, my work is getting recognised in places like Malaysia.,” he said.

“Though folk tunes have become popular in films and other media, the corpus of original native Tamil music has still not been documented. It would be good if online ventures could think of archiving folk music for posterity,” he added.