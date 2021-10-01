YoutTube channel launched to carry forward old age wisdom

TIRUCHI

01 October 2021

Elderly people will share their rich experiences for the benefit of the young generation

‘Digital equity for all ages,’ the theme of the International Day of Older Persons, got reflected in Tiruchi on Friday through the launch of ‘Narai Oviyam,’ a YouTube channel conceptualised as an exclusive platform for expression of the wisdom of older generations, by Anbalayam service organisation.

Often ignored at all levels right from family to society, and left to lead lives in isolation and loneliness, elderly people will, through ‘Narai Oviyam,’ be able to share their rich experiences that would be of immense utility for course correction of the future of the current generation, according to Anbalayam founder T. K. S. Senthil Kumar.

Anbalayam will shortly organise competitions with the YouTube channel as the platform to motivate children to shoot videos of elders in families or neighbourhood depicting their precious memories of the eventful journey of their lives, Mr. Senthil Kumar said.

Launching the YouTube channel, film director Prabu Solomon said that it was a felt need for resetting the rapidly deteriorating value systems. It is only after interactions with aged people that one realises their value as living encyclopaedias, he said.

Presiding over, G. Ravindran, formerly Head of the Department of English, St. Joseph's College, said that the YouTube channel would be an effective outlet for the elderly people to establish their relevance in the society.

Highlighting the role of law and order machinery for the well-being of the elderly people, Abdul Gafoor, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Golden Rock, said that the police department was keenly monitoring their safety on a door-to-door basis.

The secretary of The Hindu Mission Hospital, V. V. Subramanian, and Olympian Dhanalakshmi Sekar also felicitated a gathering of senior citizens on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a function was organised by the Department of Social Welfare at Vidivelli Home for the Aged in Marungapuri taluk. Collector S. Sivarasu honoured inmates over the age of 80 years with shawls and handed over prizes for winners of the competitions conducted by the department to commemorate the day.

A special medical camp was conducted for the aged inmates. Social Welfare Officer Thamimunisa and other senior officials took part.