Youth who stabbed girl found dead

The body of a youth, who stabbed a 16-year-old girl near Manapparai on Tuesday, was found on the railway track.

A mobile phone located near the body helped in establishing the identity of the accused, B. Keshavan, 22, of Pothamettupatti, who fled after stabbing the girl in the neck. His body was identified by his father. Police suspect it to be a suicide. Further investigation was on.

According to police sources, Kesavan was booked under the POCSO Act last year for abducting the girl. He was arrested and later came out of prison.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.