Youth who argued with police arrested

A 21-year-old youth who flouted prohibitory orders and vociferously argued with a police team at Aranthangi town in the district on Thursday was arrested and subsequently released on bail.

The accused Dinesh Kumar, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering, was riding a two-wheeler without wearing a mask and apparently without any valid reason when a police team deployed near the Aranthangi Government Hospital stopped and questioned him.

A video clip of the youth vociferously arguing with a woman constable went viral in the social media.

In the clip, the youth is seen claiming that it is right to venture out in his place. He wonders why the police is venturing out when people are being asked not to come out.

The youth was also seen telling the police that the Chief Minister should come to his place as it was his ‘fort’ to ‘show the virus’.

Another video clip, circulated along with the earlier one, shows the youth on his knees and being caned by a policeman, apparently at a police station.

The policeman is heard telling the youth that the police and doctors were risking their lives and working in this crucial juncture. The boy is seen pleading with the police that he would remain cautious in future.

The sources said a case against the youth was registered under IPC sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with Disaster Management Act.