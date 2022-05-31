Youth stabs girl

TIRUCHI

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed by a youth near Manapparai on Tuesday.

The youth attacked her near a railway gate when the girl was on her way to her house in the evening. The youth, B. Kesavan of Pothamettupatti, stabbed the girl on her neck from behind and escaped. The injured girl was admitted to a private hospital in Manapparai.

Police sources said a case under POCSO Act was booked last year against Kesavan after he abducted her. The girl was rescued by the police after her mother lodged a complaint with the Manapparai police. Subsequently, he was arrested and came out from prison.

The sources said the trial in the POCSO Act case booked against Kesavan was to take place. The police were on the lookout for him. The Manapparai police are investigating.