Youth sentenced to life for murdering Special Sub Inspector

September 30, 2023 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Principal District and Sessions Court here on Friday convicted and sentenced Manikandan, a youth, to undergo life imprisonment for murdering a Special Sub Inspector of Police (SSI) at Pallathupatti near the Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway in Pudukottai district in November 2021.

SSI C. Boominathan (50) who then served at the Navalpat police station coming under the Tiruchi Rural Police was carrying out night rounds in Poolangudi colony area on the outskirts of Tiruchi in the early hours on November 21, 2021 when he noticed three persons stealing a goat and fleeing on a two-wheeler.

Boominathan chased them on his motorcycle for several distance after finding them stealing a goat and finally managed to intercept them at Pallathupatti along the Tiruchi - Pudukottai national highway in Keeranur police station limits in Pudukottai district. He was murdered with a sharp weapon and the culprits escaped from the scene of crime.

The Keeranur police registered a case of murder and launched a probe. Special police teams constituted to nab the killers of the SSI arrested within 24 hours Manikandan, who was 19-years-old then and hailing from Thogur in Thanjavur district on murder charge besides two juveniles.

The case against the two juveniles is separately going on at the Juvenile Justice Board at Pudukottai, prosecution sources said.

While convicting and sentencing Manikandan to undergo life imprisonment, the Court slapped a fine of ₹10,000 on him. As there was no eye witnesses in the murder case, the investigators gathered scientific evidence including CCTV footage which helped the prosecution in obtaining conviction, the sources added.

