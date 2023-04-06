April 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Performing stunts and racing on two-wheelers are becoming popular among the youth, causing hindrance to the public and obstructing vehicular traffic in the city.

Youngsters are trying to imitate bike stunts which are usually performed by professional stuntmen, thereby creating a threat to their lives and pedestrians. After gathering at common hotspots, these bikers perform death-defying stunts which are filmed on camera to be shared on social media platforms.

Although the Tiruchi city police are conducting regular checks, bike stunts and illegal racing are increasing, leading to fatal road accidents. “Though we are trying to control the situation, we cannot eliminate it unless youth are made aware of the hazards by educational institutions. We will soon launch an awareness drive to educate youth about haphazard driving,” M. Sathiya Priya, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi City told The Hindu.

Around nine stretches, including Court Road, Ponmalai G Corner, Chennai Bypass Road, Cauvery Bridge to Tiruvanaikaval, Kulumani Road, Anna Stadium to Jamal Mohamed College and Panjapur to Mathur Ring Road, were identified as hotspots for such activities. “Officials were asked to monitor these stretches, and serious action will be taken on those who engage in bike stunts. A fine of ₹1000 will also be imposed on offenders,” Ms. Priya added.

Around 10 cases of rash and negligent driving were booked in the city in the last week. Recently, five youngsters who were indulging in rash riding to perform bike stunts were detained by the city police. They were later dismissed with a strict warning.