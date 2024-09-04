GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth murdered

Published - September 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 23-year-old youth was murdered.at Thirumanilaiyur in Karur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, Kapildev of Nanjai Kalakurichi attempted to intervene in a heated argument between Veeramalai of Rayanur Thillai Nagar and his father-in-law, Palanisamy. Veeramalai, who was reportedly upset over his father-in-law taking his daughter home due to a domestic dispute, attacked Kapildev with a knife. Kapildev sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Karur, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Pasupathipalayam police have registered a case and are searching for Veeramalai, who is on the run.

EoM

Published - September 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.