Youth murdered

A 23-year-old youth was murdered.at Thirumanilaiyur in Karur district on Wednesday.

According to sources, Kapildev of Nanjai Kalakurichi attempted to intervene in a heated argument between Veeramalai of Rayanur Thillai Nagar and his father-in-law, Palanisamy. Veeramalai, who was reportedly upset over his father-in-law taking his daughter home due to a domestic dispute, attacked Kapildev with a knife. Kapildev sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Karur, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Pasupathipalayam police have registered a case and are searching for Veeramalai, who is on the run.

