Youth murdered

The Thanjavur Taluk Police are investigating the cause of murder of a youth at Valamarkottai on Friday.

According to police, the victim, Anand, 21, was attacked by a group of persons who were insisting him persistently to forego his affairs with a girl in the same area claiming that the girl was a sister to him by relation. An altercation ensued between the victim and the group led by Udhayakumar, 31, of Soorakottai on Friday morning over this issue at Valamarkottai during which Anand sustained injuries. He died at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on admission.