Youth murdered

The police have arrested N. Thangamani, 33, of Mahalikudi near Samayapuram on the charge of killing R. Vigneshwaran, 23, also a resident of the same place, on Wednesday.

Thangamani had been running a coconut and fruit stall which remained shut since the Mariamman Temple at Samayapuram remains closed. Vigneshwaran had been frequently quarrelling with Thangamani over the name of the shop. On Wednesday, Vigneshwaran removed the nameboard.

Thangamani who was on his way to the Samayapuram police station to lodge a complaint was intercepted by Vigneshwaran leading to a quarrel. Thangamani, who had a knife, stabbed Vigneshwaran who died at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital a few hours later.