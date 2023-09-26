Youth murdered while sleeping at house near Tiruchi

September 26, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 19-year-old youth was murdered by an unidentified person at his house at Kodiyalam village near Tiruchi in the early hours on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Police identified the victim as P. Gokul, who worked as a labourer. Police sources said Gokul, his elder brother and grandmother were all sleeping in the house apparently keeping it open when an unidentified person gained entry and allegedly slashed Gokul’s neck with a sharp weapon and fled from the spot.

Gokul who sustained severe cut injury in the attack, died on the spot. There was no power supply at the time of the incident in the area due to rains over the last couple of days, said police sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon receipt of information, the Jeeyapuram police conducted inquiries with the family members of the victim and others in connection with the murder. The body was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi for autopsy. The Jeeyapuram Police have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the culprit and probing the motive behind the killing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT