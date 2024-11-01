Youth murdered in drunken brawl near Pugalur

A 24-year-old youth was stabbed to death in a drunken brawl between two groups near Pugalur on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Karthiravan of Thirumukkudalur.

According to sources, Kishok, 19, of Mohanur in Namakkal district and Visweswaran, 20, of Valluvar Nagar in Velayuthampalayam reportedly teased and abused Kathiravan and his friends, who were chatting in a temple at Mettupalayam. Angered over this, Kathiravan along with his supporters chased them on a motorcycle and questioned for abusing, thereby leading to a clash. Both the groups clashed against each other. At a point of time, Kishok and Visweswaran allegedly attacked Kathiravan with a knife. He was taken to a hospital at Velayuthampalayam with severe injuries. However, the doctors, who examined him, declared him dead.

The Velayuthampalayam police filed a case and arrested Kishok and Visweswaran.