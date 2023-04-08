ADVERTISEMENT

Youth murdered during temple festival

April 08, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man was murdered allegedly due to enmity between two groups of village youngsters during a temple festival at Mettupatti village near Keeranur in Pudukottai on Friday night.

According to the police, the deceased, Vigneshwaran from Odugampatti village, was attacked with a rod by a few men belonging to Pallathupatti village in the district. Police sources said previous enmity and ego clashes prevailed between the two groups.

Vigneshwaran was attacked while riding a bike and was found dead on the road. He was rushed to hospital at Keeranur by passers-by but was declared dead. Hearing the news, the family and relatives of the deceased protested in front of the hospital, demanding immediate action against the persons involved in the crime.

Later, the police held talks with the family, and the body was sent to the Government Hospital in Pudukottai for post-mortem. Meanwhile, the police registered a case and are investigating. The persons suspected to be involved in the crime are absconding, police sources said.

