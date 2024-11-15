 />
Youth murdered by gang near Jeeyapuram

Published - November 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 17-year-old youth was murdered by an armed gang at Thindukarai bus stop near Jeeyapuram in the district on Friday. Police gave the name of the victim as G. Mathir Vishnu of Kodiyalam. The victim had a murder case booked against him in Jeeyapuram police station in 2023.

Police sources said Mathir Vishnu was travelling on one of the footboards of a government bus. As the vehicle started moving from Thindukarai bus stop, a person is alleged to have dragged him out of the vehicle.

 A gang which lay in wait near the spot attacked Mathir Vishnu with sharp weapons and escaped in a two-wheeler. The victim died on the way to hospital. The identity of the killers was yet to be established. The Jeeyapuram police are investigating. 

Published - November 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST

