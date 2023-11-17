Youth let off with a warning after climbing up Kollidam bridge in Tiruchi

November 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A clip of a youth walking on top of one of the girders of the bridge across the Kollidam in Tiruchi was widely circulated on social media, causing a flutter. Police sources said the incident happened on Tuesday when a a native of Tiruchi working in Bengaluru had climbed up one of the high girders of the bridge. He was seen walking over the girder in a dangerous manner. On being alerted, the Srirangam police rushed to the spot and rescued him. During inquiry, it was revealed that the youth was in distress. He was handed over to his parents after a warning.

