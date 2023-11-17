HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Youth let off with a warning after climbing up Kollidam bridge in Tiruchi

November 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A clip of a youth walking on top of one of the girders of the bridge across the Kollidam in Tiruchi was widely circulated on social media, causing a flutter. Police sources said the incident happened on Tuesday when a a native of Tiruchi working in Bengaluru had climbed up one of the high girders of the bridge. He was seen walking over the girder in a dangerous manner. On being alerted, the Srirangam police rushed to the spot and rescued him. During inquiry, it was revealed that the youth was in distress. He was handed over to his parents after a warning.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.