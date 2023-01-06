ADVERTISEMENT

Youth hostel in Tiruchi to get a makeover soon

January 06, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

A view of the youth hostel near Anna Stadium in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Youth Hostel near Anna Stadium in Tiruchi, which lies in a shambles, will soon undergo redevelopment with improved facilities and become operational.

The facility, which had good patronage, was entirely shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to remain closed due to its poor condition.

According to a source, the renovation is planned at an estimated cost of ₹ 90 lakh and the work is to be executed in three phases.

Ravi Teja, Executive Engineer, Central Public Works Department, said that the Centre has approved the allotment of ₹25 lakh for the first phase of the renovation.

The 80-bed two-storey building was established to cater to the needs of the students and sportspersons who travel to Tiruchi from surrounding areas to take part in sports competitions and training camps held at various institutions.

Since caretakers were not appointed by the Central government in the past few years, the hostel was supervised and temporarily maintained by the officials of Anna Stadium.

Now the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to renovated the facility. “Since the building is in ruins, we have planned to redevelop it with improved facilities. Once the funds are received the hostel will be renovated and made operational,” said S. Sruthi, District Youth Officer. The first phase will cover the ground floor, officials indicated.

