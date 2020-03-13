Youth held

TIRUVARUR

13 March 2020 19:42 IST

The All Women Police have arrested Karthik of Maruthavanam near Thiruthuraipoondi on charges of impregnating a teenager residing at Kunnalur in Thiruthuraipoondi taluk.

The accused and the victim were in love and had an intimate relationship as the former had assured that he would marry her.

Meanwhile, Jhonson who came to know the intimate relationship between his friend and the girl, urged Karthik to help him have sex with the girl without her knowledge. So, the accused gave a sedative mixed in a soft drink to the girl and Jhonson raped her. Another friend of Jhonson, Viswaraj, too raped her.

Two days ago, the girl complained of pain in her abdomen and her parents took her to the Government hospital, Thiruthuraipoondi on Thursday from where she was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur. Doctors informed the girl’s parent that she was pregnant.

So, the girl’s parent preferred a complaint with the police. Karthik was arrested and the police are searching for the other two.