Youth held under POCSO Act

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Women Police, Musiri, arrested a 21-year-old man for raping a minor girl in Tiruchi district on Friday.

According to police sources, the girl was studying in a government school while staying at her grandmother’s house and the accused lived in the same neighbourhood. He allegedly visited the girl at her house whenever she was alone and sexually assaulted her on the pretext of marrying her. After finding out about the incident, her relatives enrolled her in another school. On coming to know this, he allegedly kidnapped the girl from her school and sexually assaulted her again last month.

The girl’s family lodged a complaint at the Musiri All Women Police Station. Acting on the complaint, police arrested him and remanded him in judicial custody. He was booked under IPC sections 366 (punishment for kidnap) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.