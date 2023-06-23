Youth held on murder charge in Vedaranyam

June 23, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Nagapattinam district police on Thursday arrested a 20-year-old college student for killing a woman and taking away valuables from her on the shore near Vedaranyam.

Police sources said a 40-year-old woman was found dead on June 19 on the shore near Thethakudi which falls under the jurisdiction of Vedaranyam police limits. Based on the complaint by S. Kanagasundaram, Village Administrative Officer of Pushpavanam, the Vedaranyam police identified the deceased S. Durgadevi, a native of Chidhambara Veerankadu.

The police had registered a case and formed special teams to probe into the death as there were injuries on the body of the deceased. During the investigation, the police found that S. Arun, 20, a native of Azhagukavundarkadai, was studying in a private higher educational institution in Salem and was allegedly in an illicit relationship with Durgadevi, said the police.

On June 18, when they were together on a four-wheeler near Thethakudi, Arun pushed her from the vehicle after she allegedly demanded money from him. He fatally knocked her down and took away a gold chain from her. The Vedaranyam police on Thursday arrested him near Thennampulam and seized the four-wheeler.