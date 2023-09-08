Youth held for post to demolish Periyar statue near Srirangam temple

September 08, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi city police on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man who called for the demolition of the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E V Ramasamy near the Srirangam temple.

Police sources said M. Bharani, 20, a native of Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district, had posted on social media platform X, a few days ago, that if the statue of Periyar near Srirangam temple “is not removed, I will certainly demolish it soon.”

Based on this, the Srirangam Police, with the help of cyber crime police, traced his whereabouts and arrested him on Friday. A case has been registered against him, said police sources.

Following this, Tiruchi city police have stepped up vigil and deployed police personnel near the Periyar statues at Central Bus Stand, two places in Golden Rock and four places within the premises of educational institutions in the city.

