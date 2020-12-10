Youth held for duping residents

Tiruchi

10 December 2020 18:47 IST

A 25-year-old man was arrested recently after he attempted to dupe residents of Edumalai village in the district by collecting ₹100 per head for “issuing new identity cards” under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

The youth, Dinesh (25) of Mathur in Pudukottai district, had allegedly claimed that he had been appointed by an NGO to issue the identity cards. He had been carrying on the process in the village community centre since December 2. On December 7, a section of the villagers grew suspicious and staged a protest in front of the community centre.

A team of police from Siruganur rushed to the spot on receipt of information and found that the youth had apparently given wrong information to the Edumalai Panchayat president and had collected money from 600 persons. A laptop, printer and laminating machine were seized from the arrested youth, an official release from the district administration said.