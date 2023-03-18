ADVERTISEMENT

Youth hacks girl to death, kills self in Pudukottai

March 18, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man hacked a girl to death and later killed himself in Myladikadu village near Alangudi in Pudukottai district on Saturday. According to police sources, Duraikannu murdered his relative and love interest, Pavithra, 20, by slitting her throat for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident took place on Saturday morning when she was alone at her house. The man later killed himself at his residence. The bodies were sent to the government hospital for post-mortem. Alangudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

