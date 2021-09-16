Youth hacked to death

TIRUCHI

16 September 2021 20:55 IST

A 22-year-old history-sheeter, J. Chinraj of Kottapattu, was waylaid and hacked to death by an armed gang on the Ponmalaipatti Road here on Wednesday night.

Previous enmity between Chinraj and Renda alias Rennis is suspected to be cause for the murder. Police have named K. Alex alias Alexander,a history sheeter, Sarath and few others as accused in the murder of Chinraj. Alex is said to be known to Rennis.

The body was sent to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for postmortem. The Golden Rock police have registered a case of murder.