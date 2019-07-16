Tiruchirapalli

Youth hacked to death by armed gang

A 21-year-old youth was murdered by a gang in Woraiyur on Tuesday.

The victim, S. Sabari Girivasan, was a resident of Woraiyur and worked as a driver. He was returning home on a two-wheeler after midnight, when an armed gang that lay in wait intercepted him on 80 Feet Road at Gandhipuram. The gang members attacked him with sharp weapons on his face and other parts of the body, causing grievous injury, and fled.

Sabari was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital where he died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Since 2017, police sources said, there was enmity between Sabari Girivasan and Santhosh, who works in the military. Sabari was named as accused in an attempt to murder case.

Following detailed investigation, Woraiyur police detained Santhosh, his brother Saravanan and three others in connection with the murder.

