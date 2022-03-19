Youth gored to death by bull; many injured in jallikattu

A 25-year-old bull tamer was gored to death in “Vadamadu”, a type of bull-taming event, at Kannudayanpatti near Manapparai on Saturday.

The victim was identified as M. Pandikumar of Vilupinikalam near Singampunari in Sivaganga district. In the event, a team of nine bull tamers would be allowed to tackle a bull. They would be given 20 minutes time to tame it. If they failed to tame it within the stipulated period, the bull would be declared the winner. Eleven bulls took part in the event. As the 10th round was in progress, a bull gored Pandikumar while he tried to tame it. He was declared dead on arrival sat the government hospital in Manapparai.

Alangudi jallikattu

Thirty-one persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Arasadipatti near Alangudi in Pudukottai on Saturday. Twenty-six persons were treated at the special medical camp organised at the venue and five were treated at the government hospital in Alangudi. In total, 608 bulls from across the State including Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi and other districts and 292 bull tamers took part in the event.

During the event, a bull accidentally fell into an open well after being released from the ‘vadivasal’. Fire and Rescue Service personnel rescued the animal. Fourteen persons were injured in another Jallikattu in Thenimalai near Ponnamaravathi. A total of 167 bull tamers had taken part and over 700 bulls were released. All the injured were treated as outpatients, police said.

Animal Welfare Board of India Member S.K. Mittal said for the first time in the State, rubber caps were fitted on the horns of the bulls to minimise injuries to tamers.