An 18-year-old youth died after being gored by a bull while the animal was being taken for ‘Manju Virattu’ at Virachilai village under Panayapatti police station limit in Pudukottai district on Monday. Police identified the victim as M. Yoganathan of Melapanaiyur village.

Police sources said Yoganathan was taking his bull to the ‘Manju Virattu’ event when the incident occurred. He succumbed to injuries later. The sources said eleven others were injured in the event.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2020 12:31:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/youth-gored-by-bull/article29815455.ece

