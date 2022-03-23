Youth gets 20-year jail term

The Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a youth to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexual assaulting a minor girl.

According to the prosecution, S. Anbu alias Anburaj of North Paranam sexuality assaulted the 15-year-old girl on August 3, 2020. The Mahila Court, which found the accused guilty, sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment under the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act and five years of imprisonment under the SC/ST Act. The sentences would run concurrently.