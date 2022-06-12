Youth found murdered in Tiruchi

A 19-year-old youth was found murdered in an agricultural field opposite to a burial ground at Melakalkandarkottai here on Sunday. Police gave the name of the deceased as R. Rishi of Mela Ambikapuram.

Police sources said Rishi worked in a petrol bunk at Ariyamangalam for the past three years. He left home late on Saturday and did not return. His father, R. Ramesh, found his body with multiple cut injuries. The motive behind the murder and the accused involved in the crime were under investigation.