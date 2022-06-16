Youth found murdered in agricultural field near Tiruchi

A 19-year-old youth was found murdered in an agricultural field at Punganur on the outskirts of Tiruchi city on Thursday. Police identified the victim as M. Akash who has been doing painting jobs. He had reportedly married Akila who was two years elder to him and was five months pregnant now.

Police sources said Akash, who resided at Pallakadu village, left home on Wednesday night and did not return. His body with multiple cut injuries on the forehead, neck and head was found in an agricultural field on Thursday morning.

Acting on information, police officers rushed to the crime scene and conducted inquiries. Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi Sujit Kumar inspected the spot. The motive behind the murder and the culprits involved in the crime was under investigation. The Somarasampet Police have registered a case of murder.