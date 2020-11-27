Youth found hanging on temple premises

TIRUCHI
An 18-year-old youth was found hanging on a temple premises under Fort police station limits here on Friday.
Police gave the name of the deceased as M. Radhakrishnan. The youth who worked as a temporary worker in Mumbai Corporation had come here along with his sisters to attend a wedding and had been staying in one of his relatives’ house near East Bouleward road.
Citing family sources, police said the youth who was given to the habit of watching cell phone constantly was mentally disturbed. He left his relative's house in the early hours and allegedly ended his life inside a temple premises nearby. Acting on information, police personnel went to the spot and arranged for post mortem. It was handed over to family members after completion of the autopsy. The Fort Police have registered a case.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
