Youth found dead with stab injuries

Tiruvarur

10 August 2021 19:19 IST

The Mannargudi police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old person whose body was found lying in a desolate place near Sivam Nagar two days ago.

According to police, people passing through Sivam Nagar noticed the body with stab injuries in a bush and informed the Mannargudi police.

Subsequently, the body was removed to the District Government Headquarters Hospital mortuary for postmortem. Mannargudi police had registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances.

During the course of investigation, the identity of the deceased was ascertained as Ismath of Nachikulam near Muthupettai in Tiruvarur district. Further investigation revealed that the deceased had some misunderstanding with a group of youth in his native place.

On the fateful day, police said, the deceased and his friends, Vajith, Deenhanish, Marooj and Akbarbasha, all residents of Nachikulam, had come to Mannargudi on motorcycles. Due to some misunderstanding, a scuffle broke out.

In the melee, Ismath was allegedly attacked by others with lethal weapons and died on the spot, police said.