Youth found dead in village pond

Mohammed Yusuf, 18, was found dead in a pond at Sooriyampatti hamlet near here on Monday.

According to police, the villagers found a body floating in the tank on Monday morning and alerted Thanjavur Taluk police. Subsequently, the police retrieved the body from the tank and sent it for post mortem to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the deceased was a resident of Aasiriyar Colony on Nanjikottai Road and had left home two days ago.