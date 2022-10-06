Youth ends life

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old engineering student ended his life at Nalangadi in Manapparai on Thursday morning after he reportedly lost a few thousands of rupees playing online rummy.

The deceased was identified as R. Santhosh, a final year student of an engineering college near here, belonging to Malaiandipatti near Manapparai.

According to police sources, Santhosh, who had told his parents that he was going to the college hostel, was found dead near a railway track at Nalangadi. On information, the Railway police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiry. The deceased was in the habit of playing rummy on his mobile phone, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.