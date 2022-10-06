Youth ends life

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI:
October 06, 2022 18:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old engineering student ended his life at Nalangadi in Manapparai on Thursday morning after he reportedly lost a few thousands of rupees playing online rummy.

The deceased was identified as R. Santhosh, a final year student of an engineering college near here, belonging to Malaiandipatti near Manapparai.

According to police sources, Santhosh, who had told his parents that he was going to the college hostel, was found dead near a railway track at Nalangadi. On information, the Railway police rushed to the spot and conducted inquiry. The deceased was in the habit of playing rummy on his mobile phone, the sources said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app