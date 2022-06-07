Tiruchirapalli

Youth ends life

A youngster of Sivasakthi Nagar in Thanthonimalai allegedly ended his life due to addiction to an online game.

According to sources, R. Sanjay,21, a catering college dropout, was found dead in his house. He took the extreme step after posting a message in a messaging platform warning his friends against playing the online game. On information, the Thanthonimalai police moved the body to the Government Medical College Hospital. A case had been filed.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.


