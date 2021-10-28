Youth ends life near Manapparai

A 20-year-old youth reportedly ended his life a few metres away from his house at Thathagoundampatti village in Manapparai police station limits in the late hours on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as A. Balasubramani who worked as a two-wheeler mechanic. The police seized a unlicensed country gun which was found broken in his house.

Police sources said there was apparently a tiff between Balasubramani and his father Alagar after the former brought a country gun from his friend a few days ago. The presence of the country gun in their house was not liked by Alagar who is said to have asked his son to hand it over to the person from whom he had brought.

Police sources said a tiff arose once again between the father and the son on this issue on Wednesday night and Balasubramani reportedly under the influence of alcohol argued with his father. Upset over the tiff, Alagar left home. Balasubramani in the meantime left home and reportedly took the country gun along with him to a place a few metres away from his house and ended his life. Balasubramnian's elder brother went in search of his younger brother and found him lying on the ground with injury on the neck.

The sources said the body was brought home and the police came to know about the entire incident after being alerted by a local. Detailed inquiries were conducted with the family members of the deceased by the police who took the assistance of scientific assistants. The body was thereafter sent for post mortem to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital at Tiruchi. Police said Balasubramani's death was by suicide. The Manapparai Police have registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.