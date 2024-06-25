ADVERTISEMENT

Youth electrocuted at temple

Published - June 25, 2024 08:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Veeramani, 17, of Kandiyankadu hamlet near Madukkur in Thanjavur district was electrocuted after he came into contact with a live electric wire at Kandiyankadu Sivan temple on Tuesday, June 25.

Inquiries revealed that the deceased fell down after he touched the live electric wire at the temple where renovation works relating to the consecration of the temple were on. He was rushed to a private hospital at Pattukottai where he was declared dead. Madukkur police have registered a case and are investigating.

