Youth electrocuted at temple

Veeramani, 17, of Kandiyankadu hamlet near Madukkur in Thanjavur district was electrocuted after he came into contact with a live electric wire at Kandiyankadu Sivan temple on Tuesday, June 25.

Inquiries revealed that the deceased fell down after he touched the live electric wire at the temple where renovation works relating to the consecration of the temple were on. He was rushed to a private hospital at Pattukottai where he was declared dead. Madukkur police have registered a case and are investigating.

