Youth drowns in sea at Kochi

A 20-year-old student of a private college in the city, who went with a group of collegemates on an educational tour to Kochi in Kerala, drowned while taking bath in the beach on Monday, police said here.

Police identified the deceased as S. Marudha Ganesh of Pandamangalam area in Woraiyur. A group of 40 students of the college, including 15 girls, went on a three-day educational tour to Kochi from May 15 to 17 when the incident occurred. After completion of autopsy at Kochi, the body was brought to his house on Tuesday night.