Tiruchirapalli

Youth dies in suspicious manner

TIRUCHI

A 25 year-old unidentified youth from Kerala, who sustained head injuries when he was trying to escape from a mob at Allur on the outskirts of the city, died here on Friday.

According to police, he was roaming in the village in a suspicious manner. When the villagers, who suspected him to be a burglar, were questioning him, he attacked Sambasivam of the village with a stick and began fleeing. A group of villagers had chased him. While running, he fell and sustained head injuries. He was taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital but he died.

On a complaint lodged by P. Jayakumar, VAO, Jeeyapuram police have filed a case.

